Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Council looks to sell £9m golf club at a loss 13 years later

PUBLISHED: 13:27 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 04 April 2019

The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf and Spa is being sold by its owners Breckland Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf and Spa is being sold by its owners Breckland Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A council is selling a golf club it spent £9m on at a loss 13 years later, raising questions about local authorities investing in commercial property.

The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf and Spa. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf and Spa. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Breckland Council has agreed to sell Barnham Broom Golf and Country Club for £6.5m to the business’ tenants who would continue to run it as normal.

The council spent £7m buying and another £2m renovating the property in 2006.

But the council said it would make a £2m profit when the money it had collected in rent was added to the price it was selling it for.

The sale was agreed in October last year, but has not yet happened and details are only now coming to light after documents were leaked to this newspaper.

Breckland Council bought Barnham Broom in 2006. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBreckland Council bought Barnham Broom in 2006. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The documents also revealed that a surveyor for the council estimated the property was worth £3m on the open market - a huge fall in its value since 2006.

Labour councillor Harry Clarke said the figures were “disturbing”.

“This reported valuation throws further questions on the original valuation and decision,” he said.

Councillors voted to buy Barnham Broom in May 2006 without being told what they were buying.

Cllrs Harry Clarke (l) and Pablo Dimoglou (r) have protested about the council's handling of Barnham Broom. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesCllrs Harry Clarke (l) and Pablo Dimoglou (r) have protested about the council's handling of Barnham Broom. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

They were told the council needed the cash for an “excellent investment opportunity” and they should “grab this opportunity with both hands”.

Leader William Nunn said at the time the purchase was “in the best interests” of taxpayers in Breckland.

Independent councillor Pablo Dimoglou, who urged the council to make details of the Barnham Broom deal public last year, said: “Breckland residents should be entitled to know what is happening with an asset which forms a huge part of Breckland’s total investments.

“I do not find it acceptable that the ruling Conservatives can agree fundamental issues in private meetings.”

It was discussed in private at the council’s cabinet in October last year because of commercial confidentiality.

Breckland’s chief executive Anna Graves said: “Working in a business-like way brings significant benefits to local people but means we sometimes can’t share as much information as we would otherwise like.

“This is because it would stop us being able to secure the best business deal on behalf of our residents, could impact the business of other parties that want to work with us, or affect the private business activities of our commercial tenants.”

•£45m portfolio

Breckland has £45m invested in properties from warehouses to leisure sites which give it a return of about 7.8pc a year.

The leaked council report said the money it got from the Barnham Broom sale would be reinvested in other properties as part of a “refreshed investment strategy” but added that it would still look for “speculative opportunities”.

It said the council’s investment strategy would need a more “interventionist approach” in future by overcoming infrastructure issues to open up employment sites.

The council said unlike Barnham Broom it would invest in local assets with returns invested in Breckland.

Anna Graves said: “Income we receive in rent from these investments can be ploughed into providing good quality services and means we can keep local council tax among the very lowest in the country.”

Related articles

Most Read

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Five arrested after stash of crack cocaine and knives found in Norwich drugs raid

Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Missing man’s death sparked murder rumours on social media, inquest hears

Tony Green's body was found in the River Yare in Great Yarmouth on Saturday September 15, 2018. Picture: Tony Green's family

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Council looks to sell £9m golf club at a loss 13 years later

The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf and Spa is being sold by its owners Breckland Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police swoop on Norwich address to arrest wanted man

An armed stand off in Penn Grove, Norwich. Photo: Cameron Russell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists