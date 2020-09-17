Search

Advanced search

Oil giant BP puts in car charging points without permission

PUBLISHED: 11:38 17 September 2020

The new BP filling station and M&S Simply store has opened at Lynn Hill, Dereham.

The new BP filling station and M&S Simply store has opened at Lynn Hill, Dereham.

Archant

One of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies has built two electric vehicle charging points in a Norfolk petrol station without seeking permission.

BP built two electric vehicle charging bays at its Lynn Hill petrol station on Yaxham Road in Dereham.

After realising planning permission was needed to build the charging points, the company has applied retrospectively to Breckland Council.

A design and access statement made by Aitchison Raffety on behalf of BP states: “BP Oil were not aware of the need for planning permission.

“The changes to the site, with the new charging bays, will help future-proof the filling station and bring it up to modern standards, with the national shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly travel in the form of electric vehicles.

“The development has already taken place, as the applicant was not aware of the requirement for planning permission for this type of development. As a result, this application is made retrospectively, with all details of the installation provided within.”

The site on Yaxham Road consists of a fuel forecourt, a Marks and Spencer convenience store, jet wash station and customer parking.

The new addition to the forecourt means one parking space out of the 20 previously available has been lost.

READ MORE: BP garage and M&S food store set to open next week in Dereham

A Breckland Council spokesperson said: “Where development has been carried out without gaining the relevant planning consent it is open to the developer to make a retrospective application. The application will be assessed on its merits in line with the Development Plan and all other material considerations.

“If planning permission were to be refused then the council would need to make a decision as to whether or not it is appropriate to take enforcement action to correct the breach of planning control. The application has yet to be determined and we therefore cannot comment further at this stage.”

The design and access statement said: “There is clear support and encouragement for electric vehicle charging points in both local and national policy.

“The aim for sustainable development and the use of renewable technologies and upgraded transport infrastructure is supported by this development.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Photos show how empty Postwick’s coronavirus testing site really is

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre at around midday on 16 Sept 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Axed Debenhams staff furious over adverts for new workers

Debenhams in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Third big cat death in three months at Banham Zoo

Sariska, the Sri Lankan leopard at Banham Zoo, has died. Pic: Ian Read/Banham Zoo.

League Cup congestion forces change of date for City’s trip to Bournemouth

Norwich City drew 0-0 at Bournemouth in the Premier League last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Cyclist exposes himself to woman after asking for money

The Dereham Road and Grapes Hill junction in Norwich. Picture: Google