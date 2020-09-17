Oil giant BP puts in car charging points without permission

One of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies has built two electric vehicle charging points in a Norfolk petrol station without seeking permission.

BP built two electric vehicle charging bays at its Lynn Hill petrol station on Yaxham Road in Dereham.

After realising planning permission was needed to build the charging points, the company has applied retrospectively to Breckland Council.

A design and access statement made by Aitchison Raffety on behalf of BP states: “BP Oil were not aware of the need for planning permission.

“The changes to the site, with the new charging bays, will help future-proof the filling station and bring it up to modern standards, with the national shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly travel in the form of electric vehicles.

“The development has already taken place, as the applicant was not aware of the requirement for planning permission for this type of development. As a result, this application is made retrospectively, with all details of the installation provided within.”

The site on Yaxham Road consists of a fuel forecourt, a Marks and Spencer convenience store, jet wash station and customer parking.

The new addition to the forecourt means one parking space out of the 20 previously available has been lost.

A Breckland Council spokesperson said: “Where development has been carried out without gaining the relevant planning consent it is open to the developer to make a retrospective application. The application will be assessed on its merits in line with the Development Plan and all other material considerations.

“If planning permission were to be refused then the council would need to make a decision as to whether or not it is appropriate to take enforcement action to correct the breach of planning control. The application has yet to be determined and we therefore cannot comment further at this stage.”

The design and access statement said: “There is clear support and encouragement for electric vehicle charging points in both local and national policy.

“The aim for sustainable development and the use of renewable technologies and upgraded transport infrastructure is supported by this development.”