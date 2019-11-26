Search

Boris Johnson heckled by angry mother during visit to Norfolk aviation academy

PUBLISHED: 17:22 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 26 November 2019

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Prime minister Boris Johnson sat down to talk to an angry mum who heckled him during a visit to the county.

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Johnson joined Chloe Smith, Conservative candidate for Norwich North in the visit to the International Aviation Academy.

The prime minister was heckled on arrival by Marilyn Heath, who is angry that Norfolk County Council changes have affected her disabled daughter Sara's social care costs.

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPrime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The council changed the minimum income guarantee, which affects how much people have to pay for care.

After his tour he sat down to speak to Mrs Heath, from Horstead.

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPrime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said: "He said he could understand why I did what I did and that he'd be talking to the council to try to get the minimum income guarantee decision reversed."

Mr Johnson was shown around by Joe Holden, a BSC engineering degree student at the academy.

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPrime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: "I just told him a little bit more about the aircraft.

"He couldn't stop touching it and was really interested in the various parts.

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPrime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It was a really good chance to show him what the academy is all about."

The academy, close to the city's airport, was set up by the Aviation Skills Partnership and provides engineering training for students from age 16.

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPrime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From age 18, a work-based, BSc engineering degree is offered.

At the last general election, in 2017, Ms Smith's majority was reduced to just over 500.

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPrime minister Boris Johnson visits the Aviation Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Other candidates in Norwich North are Karen Davis (Labour), Adrian Holmes (Green), David Moreland (UKIP) and Dave Thomas (Liberal Democrat).

