Search

Advanced search

Ex-BNP candidate signs papers for Conservative's election contender

04 December, 2019 - 16:33
Dennis Pearce pictured in 2010 when he stood for the BNP in South West Norfolk. Photo: Dennis Pearce

Dennis Pearce pictured in 2010 when he stood for the BNP in South West Norfolk. Photo: Dennis Pearce

The British National Party's former Norfolk candidate signed the nomination papers for a Conservative would-be MP - and has now been suspended from the party.

Conservative candidate for North West Norfolk James Wild. His nomination papers were signed by 20 residents including ex-BNP candidate Dennis Pearce. Picture: ANTONY KELLYConservative candidate for North West Norfolk James Wild. His nomination papers were signed by 20 residents including ex-BNP candidate Dennis Pearce. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dennis Pearce stood for the far-right BNP in the 2010 General Election against Elizabeth Truss in South West Norfolk.

He was also a candidate for the BNP in the 2009 European Elections.

In 2011 his home address was listed in a planning document as the BNP election agent's office.

But he has switched allegiance to the Conservatives and was one of 20 residents to nominate James Wild for the North West Norfolk seat this election.

Mr Pearce, brother of ex-England footballer and coach Stuart Pearce, acknowledged that he changed allegiance but said he did not want to comment further.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, suspended him after being approached by this newspaper on Wednesday.

You may also want to watch:

Conservative Party agent Ian Sherwood said: "We have now looked into the matter. We were not aware the Mr Pearce had any connections with the BNP, our normal checks did not reveal this fact.

"Mr Pearce has been suspended as a member with immediate effect while we investigate this matter further."

Other candidates questioned how the Conservatives inadvertently associated with the former far-right candidate.

Rob Colwell, who is standing for the Liberal Democrats in the seat, said: "It is yet further evidence of the Tory party move to the far right.

"I want James Wild to immediately distance himself publicly from this man who signed his nomination paper and provide an explanation of his links."

Labour candidate Jo Rust said: "It shows a distinct lack of insight by the Conservative Party to think that someone with this known history is an appropriate person to sign the forms."

The Green Party candidate Michael de Whalley has also been contacted for comment.

Speaking in 2009 about his relationship with his brother Stuart Pearce, Dennis Pearce said: "My brother's political views are his own and are not in anyway reflected in my own views.

"Our family has got different views and respect other people's views. We don't dictate to each other what we should think."

Most Read

Two police cars crash on way to call-out

The scene on Norwich Road, Swaffham, following a crash involving two police cars. Picture: Supplied

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Driving instructor, 42, stole from wife after leaving her for student, 19

Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two police cars crash on way to call-out

The scene on Norwich Road, Swaffham, following a crash involving two police cars. Picture: Supplied

Hunt is on for domestic abuser who has fled from Norwich Prison

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Man with wrong knee implant left ‘speechless’ after botched operation

Andrew Osbourne, 65, from Halesworth, had knee replacement surgery at James Paget Hospital but was given the wrong implant. Picture: Courtesy of Andrew Osbourne.

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Ex-BNP candidate signs papers for Conservative’s election contender

Dennis Pearce pictured in 2010 when he stood for the BNP in South West Norfolk. Photo: Dennis Pearce
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists