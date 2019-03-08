Bid to boot councillors out of cabinet meetings resisted by committee

A move to ban certain councillors from attending parts of meetings has been resisted amid concerns over transparency.

As part of a touted changes to Norfolk County Council's constitution, it had been proposed that elected councillors without cabinet roles be excluded from meetings with the public when confidential items are discussed.

However members of the council's corporate select committee voted against the proposal on Tuesday, with some arguing it would have resulted in the council being less transparent.

Instead, they voted in favour of placing the decision to remove them solely in the hands of whoever is cabinet chairman - currently council leader Andrew Proctor - as opposed to a blanket ban.

John Ward (right), Conservative county councillor for Sprowston, said: "I believe every member of the council should have the right to attend every meeting."

Terry Jermy (below), Labour councillor for Thetford West, added: "I'm concerned the chairman will still have the power to remove elected representatives from meetings altogether - whether they are opposition or just a pesky Tory backbencher who will ask awkward questions."