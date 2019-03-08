Beer marks construction of 60 new Norwich flats

Staff from Broadland Housing, along with contractors and partners, gather on the roof of Canary Quay for the topping out ceremony. Pic: Broadland Housing Broadland Housing

The construction of 60 new flats in the centre of Norwich has been marked by a traditional topping-out ceremony – with locally-brewed beer poured over the roof tiles.

Michael Newey (left) and Andrew Savage (centre) from Broadland Housing top out Canary Quay with James Carter of RG Carter. Pic: Broadland Housing Michael Newey (left) and Andrew Savage (centre) from Broadland Housing top out Canary Quay with James Carter of RG Carter. Pic: Broadland Housing

The one and two-bedroom apartments have been built next to Norwich City Football Club's Carrow Road stadium.

The homes have been partly funded by Norwich City Council using the proceeds of Right to Buy sales and are part of the Canary Quay development of 323 new homes being built by Broadland Housing Group.

Broadland Housing chief executive Michael Newey and executive development director Andrew Savage were joined by, among others, James Carter, director of constructors RG Carter, to perform the topping out ceremony.

The internal fitting of the homes will take place before the first families move into the new homes in September.

The new homes will be a mix of social and intermediate rent and open market properties.

Mr Newey said: “Canary Quay is transforming a space that was neglected and derelict into a vibrant new living quarter for Norwich, providing high-quality homes near the city centre for people who need them the most, at rents they can afford.

“This is an extension of our enduring partnership with RG Carter – which has lasted over 50 years – and this scheme is another great example of how by working together we can improve lives for people in Norfolk.”

Mario Rackham, director and general manager at RG Carter, said: “The topping out ceremony at Canary Quay is a great opportunity for us to welcome local stakeholders, after months of building, to enjoy a first look at the progress we have made, and to thank everyone who has got the project top this crucial stage.

“We look forward to completing this fantastic project, and to handing the new homes over so that people can enjoy the new community which is being created here for many years to come.”