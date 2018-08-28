Bins removed from litter hotspot and put into storage due to ‘thoughtless and irresponsible’ fly-tippers

The orange smart bins have been removed from the A146 lay-by near Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Volunteers have hit out at a council’s decision to remove a trio of smart bins from an infamous litter hotspot and place them in storage.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The orange smart bins have been removed from the A146 lay-by near Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher The orange smart bins have been removed from the A146 lay-by near Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

There was confusion among Beccles residents last month when the bright orange litter bins installed in a lay-by on the A146 were removed.

The bins had been placed in the lay-by after litter-picking group Beccles Bombles unearthed a mountain of urine-filled bottles, used nappies and bags of human waste.

Although the bins caused a “noticeable drop” in the amount of litter being dumped, they have since been removed by Waveney District Council (WDC) due to “thoughtless and irresponsible” fly-tipping.

One of the bins is currently being trialled in a lay-by along the A12 at Wangford while the others have been placed in storage.

The orange smart bins have been removed from the A146 lay-by near Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher The orange smart bins have been removed from the A146 lay-by near Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

A WDC spokesman said: “Unfortunately, these bins became hotspots for fly-tipping and the inappropriate disposal of bulky household waste.

“The bins were specifically designed to help reduce roadside litter but have been sadly misused in this location.

“As a result of this thoughtless and irresponsible behaviour, we have replaced these bins with standard litter bins which will enable people to dispose of their waste correctly and help keep roadside litter to a minimum.”

The decision has been slammed by Waveney District Councillor, and Beccles Bombles founder, Caroline Topping who said it was illogical.

She said: “It doesn’t make sense to move them into storage. Wouldn’t it have made sense to leave them on site?

“They (WDC) need to define fly-tipping because I thought fly-tipping was putting waste in a green space.

“How can it be fly-tipping if they are putting it into a bin?”

The councillor also disagrees with the council’s belief the standard bins replacing the smart bins will be able to deal with the high volume of rubbish in the area.

Mrs Topping added: “There is not enough provision. People have been very good and have bagged their rubbish and left it at the base of the bin because there is insufficient space.

“However, overnight the foxes are coming and the rubbish is ending up all over the road.”