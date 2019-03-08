Is this your boat? Broads bosses powerless to remove 'trespass moored' vessel

Surlingham Broad, where a boat has been moored for arounda year. Picture: Submitted Submitted

Broads bosses say they are powerless to remove a boat which has been left dormant in the water for the best part of a year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Surlingham Broad, where a boat has been moored for arounda year. Picture: Submitted Surlingham Broad, where a boat has been moored for arounda year. Picture: Submitted

A derelict vessel has been moored in Bargate Broad, near Surlingham, for around a year and calls have been made for the Broads Authority to have it removed.

However, with the boat being stationed in a private part of the broad the authority has said it cannot do so.

A regular user of the broad, who did not wish to be named, has reported the boat on a number of occasions and said he was dismayed that it has been allowed to remain.

He said: "I first noticed the boat in autumn of last year and reported it. I've reported it several times since.

"I saw it again at the weekend and it looks as though it is getting lower and lower in the water.

"It has been moored there for the best part of a year and will cause big problems when it sinks."

You may also want to watch:

The 63-year-old said the boat looked to be around 28ft in length and had concerns about its environmental impact should it sink.

He added: "Were it to sink any fuel it is carrying would seep into the water and pose a threat to wildlife.

"I've been boating on this broad for around 50 years but feel it has been going downhill rapidly."

However, a spokesman for the Broads Authority said it was powerless to remove the boat - adding it had been moored on private land rather than abandoned.

The spokesman said: "The Broads Authority is aware of a boat that appears to be 'trespass moored' on Bargate Broad.

"We have made the landowner aware and it is up to them if they wish to take action against the boat owner.

"Sadly, the vessel does look to be in very poor repair but does not pose an obstruction to navigation and is not a pollution hazard. The Broads Authority does not have powers to remove it.

"We have communicated with the registered owner regarding the obligation for it to be tolled, insured and have a current boat safety certificate."