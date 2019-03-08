Search

Appeal for more adoptive parents to give Norfolk children a home

PUBLISHED: 08:02 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 16 October 2019

Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

People across Norfolk are being urged to consider adoption, to give loving homes to children who need a home - and council bosses stress it welcomes applications from all walks of life.

The appeal has been made by Norfolk County Council to mark National Adoption Week.

The council is launching a new campaign which aims to dispel the myths around adoption - and encourage potential adopters to come forward.

The council says it welcomes applications from all. Since April 2018, 8pc of approved adopters in Norfolk have been single and 20pc have been same sex couples.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at the county council said; "I urge anyone who has been thinking about adoption to make contact and speak to our friendly team.

"They will be able to talk to you about what adoption might mean for you, and start you on your journey to giving a child their forever family.

"Whether you are single, in a same sex relationship, are living in rented accommodation or own your own home, have a pet or have a disability - please don't rule yourself out - all we see are potential loving adoptive parents."

o be eligible to adopt, individuals must be aged 21 or over (there is no upper age limit).

People who adopt a child can be:

- Single, married or unmarried

- From any ethnic or religious background

- Heterosexual, lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender

- A homeowner or living in rented accommodation

- Employed or on benefits

- Those who have children or who have none

- People thinking of adopting for a second time

More information about adopting in Norfolk is at www.norfolk.gov.uk/adoption, or the team can be called on 01603 638343.

