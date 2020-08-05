Search

22 training days of live firing and aircraft flying planned at Norfolk military bases

PUBLISHED: 11:28 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 05 August 2020

Trainee RAF Regiment gunners from Mekitila Flight take part in section attack drills on the 8th July 2020 at STANTA Ranges as part of there final assement before graduation. Picture: SAC Jamie Ledge

Trainee RAF Regiment gunners from Mekitila Flight take part in section attack drills on the 8th July 2020 at STANTA Ranges as part of there final assement before graduation. Picture: SAC Jamie Ledge

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place at bases on 22 days and nights this month.

Trainee RAF Regiment gunners from Mekitila Flight take part in section attack drills on the 8th July 2020 at STANTA Ranges as part of there final assement before graduation. Picture: SAC Jamie Ledge

Residents can expect to hear firing and see aircraft over Stanford, near Thetford, and at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, training areas throughout August.

The military will be firing small arms on various days between August 5 and 28 on STANTA while aircraft will be in use at Sculthorpe between August 5 and 28.

There will also be additional aircraft on various days at STANTA between August 5 and 27.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said: “Live firing sorties at UK air to ground ranges are part of the essential training that ensures that RAF and allied front line aircrew are ready to defend our interests across the globe.

“Red flags by day and red lamps by night will indicate that live firing is taking place within the range boundaries.

“Do not enter the danger area when the range is in use, this is a danger to life.

“Do not touch any military debris, it may be dangerous.”

Air activity at both bases can be expected throughout the daytime and night, while firing activity ranges depending on the day.

Firing activity at STANTA

August 5 - Day and night

August 6 - Day and night

August 7 - Day

August 11 - Day and night

August 12 - Day and night

August 13 - Day and night

August 14 - Day and night

August 18 - Day and night

August 19 - Day and night

August 20 - Day and night

August 25 - Day and night

August 26 - Day and night

August 27 - Day and night

August 28 - Day and night

Aircraft activity at STANTA

August 5 - Day and Night

August 6 - Day and Night

August 10 - Day and Night

August 11 - Day and Night

August 12 - Day and Night

August 13 - Day and Night

August 17 - Day and night

August 18- Day and night

August 19 - Day and night

August 20 - Day and night

August 21 - Day and night

August 22 - Day and night

August 23 - Day and night

August 24 - Day and night

August 25 - Day and night

August 26 - Day and night

August 27 - Day and night

August 28 - Day

Aircraft activity at Sculthorpe

August 3 - Day and Night

August 4 - Day and Night

August 5 - Day and Night

August 6 - Day and Night

August 7 - Day and Night

August 8 - Day and Night

August 9 - Day and Night

August 17 - Day and night

August 18 - Day and night

August 19 - Day and night

August 20 - Day and night

August 21 - Day and night

August 24 - Day and night

August 25 - Day and night

August 26 - Day and night

August 27 - Day and night

August 28 - Day and night

