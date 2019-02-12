A140 reduced to 30mph for new roundabout work

A temporary 30mph speed limit for work on a new roundabout will include a stretch of the A140 at Tasburgh that has been the scene of fatal accidents. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Speed on a section of the A140 is set to be reduced to 30mph as work begins in earnest on a £4.4m roundabout to replace a crossroads that at is a notorious crash blackspot.

The existing stretch of the A140 at Hempnall Crossroads where the new roundabout is being built. Picture: Norfolk County Council The existing stretch of the A140 at Hempnall Crossroads where the new roundabout is being built. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The temporary 30mph limit will come into force from March 11 on a section of the road from Brands Lane in Long Stratton to Quaker Lane in Tasburgh.

Some preparatory work has already been carried out ahead on construction of the new roundabout at the junction of the A140 and the B1527 Hempnall Road.

The new speed reduction will remain throughout work lasting until at least August.

The Hempnall crossroads has been the scene of nine crashes in the past five years, with 13 people hurt, two of them seriously.

The new 30mph limit also covers the location of accidents where in October 17-year-old Shannon Gittings, from Diss, lost her life, and Anthony Glover, of Norwich, died after a crash on New Year’s Eve.