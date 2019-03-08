‘Large site’ could feature 900 new homes as part of mixed use development

The Waveney Local Plan has identified land south of The Street, Carlton Colville/Gisleham for potential development. An illustrative masterplan. Picture: Waveney Local Plan Archant

A country park, 900 new homes, a new school, shops and a retirement community could transform a number of arable fields near Lowestoft.

With more than 9,000 new homes and 5,000 new jobs proposed in the Waveney Local Plan, which looks set to be adopted on Wednesday, March 20, a mixed use development in the Carlton Colville and Gisleham areas of Lowestoft features.

The ‘Strategy for the Lowestoft Area’ has earmarked 135.6 acres (54.88ha) of land south of The Street in Carlton Colville and Gisleham for “mixed use including residential development, primary school, country park, allotments and local shops.”

The local plan states: “A development of 900 homes on this site provides the opportunity to deliver a new primary school in a more central location serving pupils in the south Lowestoft and Carlton Colville area.

“This will help reduce the need to travel to the existing Carlton Colville Primary School in the future.

“Additionally, the site provides an opportunity to deliver parking and drop-off space for parents at the existing Carlton Colville Primary School to relieve pressure on the existing streets around the school.

“Parking could be shared with the proposed country park.

“This large site, which will likely be delivered by a number of developers, provides an opportunity to deliver a retirement community comprising a care home and/or a proportion of extra care/sheltered dwellings.”