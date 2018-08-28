360-degree viewing platform planned for Norfolk wildlife reserve

A viewing platform that would give visitors a birds’ eye view of Nunnery Lakes nature reserve near Thetford is being planned.

The British Trust for Ornithology reserve, made up of a series of lakes formed by old gravel workings which have now become a diverse wildlife habitat on the banks of the Little Ouse River, is popular with visitors, local walkers, bird watchers and photographers.

Now plans have been submitted to Breckland Council build to build a new viewing platform next to an exiting bird hide to give wildlife lovers a better view of its wide range of bird species as well as insects, reptiles and other wildlife.

In its application BTO states: “Currently viewing across the reserve is restricted and compromised, the low elevation of the existing hide and trails. In this project we would like to add a 3m high elevated, open-topped viewing platform to allow visitors a 360 degree vista of the reserve.

“This improvement would increase the prospect of people observing wildlife on the reserve and particularly the improved wetland and restored riverside habitats.”