Plans for 165 homes and medical centre proposed for village near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:35 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 14 February 2020

Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in Rackheath, to Broadland District Council. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Plans to build 165 new homes and a medical centre in a Norfolk village have been put forward.

Rackheath is located within the Norwich Policy Area Growth Triangle. Picture: Google MapsRackheath is located within the Norwich Policy Area Growth Triangle. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in Rackheath, to Broadland District Council.

The 7.5 hectare site is in use as agricultural land and is described as an "arable field" sloping down to the east - with flood risk zones in two of its corners.

A design and access statement put forward by Halsbury Homes said noise restrictions from traffic on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) will inform the layout of the development, which will also require a new access road, alongside an existing substation.

The land slated for the housing is "in the parish of Plumstead but relates more to the village of Rackheath, with a population of approximately 1,972."

The site is within a wider area of Norwich identified for growth, which includes Old Catton, Sprowston, Rackheath and Thorpe St Andrew, and will see 7,000 new homes delivered by 2026.

The scheme proposes 28pc affordable housing and two-and-a-half hectares of open space, with "pockets of green infrastructure" so residents can "enjoy walking, exercising and playing outdoors".

The proposals also state that almost half a hectare of land will be reserved for a medical centre - but the details of this are set to be decided at the reserved matters stage of the process, when specific details of the site's appearance and materials are agreed.

Amenities close to the site include local shops, a post office, primary school, sports fields, a church, a takeaway and a pub all within a 15 minute walk, with Rackheath Industrial Estate 2km to the north and a bus stop just 200m from the site's entrance.

However, feedback from Anglian Water states: "The development site is within 15 metres of a sewage pumping station which requires access for maintenance.

"Dwellings located within 15 metres of the pumping station would place them at risk of nuisance in the form of noise, odour or general disruption."

They added: "The site layout should take this into account and ensure no development within 15 metres from the boundary of a sewage pumping station if the development is potentially sensitive to noise or other disturbance or to ensure future amenity issues are not created."

Halsbury Homes declined to comment.

