Drivers warned to be careful in wet conditions

Police are urging drivers to be careful on wet roads after one motorist had a lucky escape. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police have warned drivers to take care in wet conditions after a motorist had a lucky escape when their car came off the road.

Officers from Breckland police were finishing their night shift this morning when they came across a car which had come off the road and into woodland.

Luckily, the driver of the car escaped with only minor injuries but police have used the incident as a warning to others to be careful when driving in wet conditions.

Tweeting pictures of the car, officers urged drivers to "slow down for the weather conditions, lots of water on the roads and spray means less visibility."