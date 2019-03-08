Police still investigating death of man found in field

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:24 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 05 November 2019

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are still investigating the death of a 22-year-old man whose body was found in a field in Scarning, near Dereham.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Police are still investigating the circumstances. A file will be sent in due course to the coroner."

Police were called just after 12.30pm on Monday, October 28, to reports that a body had been found in a field off Bradenham Lane in Scarning.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to a field off Bradenham Lane in Scarning shortly after 12.30pm on Monday following reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man had died at the scene."

