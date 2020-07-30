Police searching for vulnerable missing man

Watton man Sam Shooter, 27, who was reported missing on July 29. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Police are looking for a vulnerable man who has gone missing.

Sam Shooter, 27, was last seen at 11.45am on Wednesday, July 29, at a property on Portal Avenue, Watton.

He left the residence at that time and has not been seen or heard from since.

Mr Shooter is described as white, 5ft 7inches tall, of large build, with short black hair, black-framed glasses and facial hair.

When last seen, he was wearing navy and grey pyjamas and blue fleece type slippers.

He is considered vulnerable and police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the 27-year-old throughout the day, or has knowledge of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 151 for July 29.