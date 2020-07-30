Search

Advanced search

Police searching for vulnerable missing man

PUBLISHED: 06:57 30 July 2020

Watton man Sam Shooter, 27, who was reported missing on July 29. Picture: Norfolk Police

Watton man Sam Shooter, 27, who was reported missing on July 29. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police are looking for a vulnerable man who has gone missing.

Sam Shooter, 27, was last seen at 11.45am on Wednesday, July 29, at a property on Portal Avenue, Watton.

He left the residence at that time and has not been seen or heard from since.

Mr Shooter is described as white, 5ft 7inches tall, of large build, with short black hair, black-framed glasses and facial hair.

When last seen, he was wearing navy and grey pyjamas and blue fleece type slippers.

He is considered vulnerable and police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the 27-year-old throughout the day, or has knowledge of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 151 for July 29.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Person dies following blaze in housing estate

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

A woman has been sexually assaulted in the Cowgate area of Norwich. Picture Archant.

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m appalled’ - Bishop’s message of solidarity to mosque after arson attack

The Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Pet shows and murder mystery quizzes: How a popular seaside summer carnival will move online

Wells Carnival, Saturday 5th August. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Coronavirus self-isolation period expected to increase

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture: PA Wire

Councils could have to pay thousands to taxman over scheme to avoid VAT payments

The offices of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (top left), North Norfolk District Council (bottom left) and Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Ian Burt/Stuart Anderson/James Bass