News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Police begin to search lake for missing man

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:17 PM June 17, 2022
Updated: 4:09 PM June 17, 2022
James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Police are searching UEA lake for James Whitman - Credit: Norfolk police

Police are searching the lake near the University of East Anglia for a missing Norfolk man.

James Whitman, from Gressenhall, near Dereham, has been missing since shortly after 4pm on Monday, June 13.

The 40-year-old was last seen leaving the nearby Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Inspector Adam Binns, who is leading the search, said: “We’ve been looking for James for the past three days. We've searched the local area using police dogs and drones, helped by volunteers from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, carried out house-to-house enquiries and investigated reported sightings, and I’m sorry to say that, unfortunately, there isn’t any sign of him.

“This, combined with the results of our enquiries, suggests something may have happened to him. Today our focus turns to searching the lake at the UEA.”

Mr Whitman is described as white, 5ft 10in, with short blonde hair. He is believed to be wearing a navy-blue polo top with 'A' on his chest, navy-blue trousers, and blue and white trainers. He was carrying a red and black rucksack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 341 of June 13, 2022.

Norwich Live News
University of East Anglia
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Dr Emmaline Green and her partner Hadrian Holland outside their home on Kinsgfleet estate

Housing developer's boss steps in due to family's anger over new home

Sarah Hussain

person
Thickthorn interchange roundabout

Updated

Delays of over an hour after part of A47 was closed due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Elton John's plane arrived at Norwich Airport on Wednesday afternoon

Norwich Live News

Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
One of the UK's most wanted men, Benjamin Macann, 32, has been arrested in Bulgaria

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk's most wanted man arrested in Bulgaria

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon