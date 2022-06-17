Police begin to search lake for missing man

Police are searching the lake near the University of East Anglia for a missing Norfolk man.

James Whitman, from Gressenhall, near Dereham, has been missing since shortly after 4pm on Monday, June 13.

The 40-year-old was last seen leaving the nearby Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Inspector Adam Binns, who is leading the search, said: “We’ve been looking for James for the past three days. We've searched the local area using police dogs and drones, helped by volunteers from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, carried out house-to-house enquiries and investigated reported sightings, and I’m sorry to say that, unfortunately, there isn’t any sign of him.

“This, combined with the results of our enquiries, suggests something may have happened to him. Today our focus turns to searching the lake at the UEA.”

Mr Whitman is described as white, 5ft 10in, with short blonde hair. He is believed to be wearing a navy-blue polo top with 'A' on his chest, navy-blue trousers, and blue and white trainers. He was carrying a red and black rucksack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 341 of June 13, 2022.