Search

Advanced search

Coastguard search for missing 90-year-old in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 08:05 03 December 2018

Arthur Brown, 90, is missing in the Lowestoft area Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Arthur Brown, 90, is missing in the Lowestoft area Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are growing increasingly concerned for an elderly man who left his home at 4am this morning.

Officers have called on the coastguard for help after Arthur Brown, who is described by police as “quite frail”, was reported missing in the Lowestoft area early on Monday morning.

Mr Brown is described as a white male, 5ft 5in tall, of slight build, with short white wavy hair and blue eyes. He wears metal rimmed glasses, and is likely to be wearing a blue coat, dark trousers, black shoes and a hat.

Coastguard officers are currently searching the area of Corton beach, as Mr Brown is known to spend time there.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 29 of December 3, 2018.

Most Read

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video Drink-driver five times the limit is among first arrests in Christmas crackdown

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. Picture: IAN BURT

Suspected drink driver five times over limit stopped driving along path

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Suspected drink driver five times over limit stopped driving along path

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Video Drink-driver five times the limit is among first arrests in Christmas crackdown

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. Picture: IAN BURT

Coastguard search for missing 90-year-old in Lowestoft

Arthur Brown, 90, is missing in the Lowestoft area Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Like walking through treacle’ - Vulnerable people waiting months on end for PIP and ESA appeal hearings

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has lamented the delays faced by PIP and ESA appellants Photo: PA / Andrew Matthews

Oliva Colman wins best actress award for role in The Favourite

Olivia Colman with the Best Actress award, during the twenty-first British Independent Film Awards, held at Old Billingsgate, London. Picture Matt Crossick/PA Wire.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast