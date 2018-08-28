Coastguard search for missing 90-year-old in Lowestoft

Police are growing increasingly concerned for an elderly man who left his home at 4am this morning.

Officers have called on the coastguard for help after Arthur Brown, who is described by police as “quite frail”, was reported missing in the Lowestoft area early on Monday morning.

Mr Brown is described as a white male, 5ft 5in tall, of slight build, with short white wavy hair and blue eyes. He wears metal rimmed glasses, and is likely to be wearing a blue coat, dark trousers, black shoes and a hat.

Coastguard officers are currently searching the area of Corton beach, as Mr Brown is known to spend time there.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 29 of December 3, 2018.