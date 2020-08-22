Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as they search for missing teen
PUBLISHED: 13:06 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 22 August 2020
Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” over a missing teenager.
Thomas Lunn, 14, was reported missing from his home in Ely in Cambridgeshire at 11.30pm on Friday after failing to return from a walk earlier that day.
Thomas, who is described as 5ft 11ins tall, with dark short hair, was last seen in the city centre near the Hereward Pub on Market Street at about 6pm.
He was wearing a black coat, dark coloured trousers, a white T-shirt and grey trainers.
Det Insp Kath McCready, of Cambridgeshire police, said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Thomas’s welfare.
“Searches of the local area are ongoing and will continue. Thomas was not carrying anything with him when he was last seen and we would urge anyone who has seen him to get in touch.”
Anyone who has seen Thomas or who has information about his whereabouts should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 628 of August 21.
