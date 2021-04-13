News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Concerns for missing 29-year-old Norfolk man's welfare

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:00 PM April 13, 2021   
Martin Smith, 29, from Aylsham has been reported missing in Southport

Merseyside Police are concerned for the welfare of Martin Smith, from Hungate Street, in Aylsham, who was last seen on Saturday at Southport Hospital. - Credit: Merseyside Police

A 29-year-old man has gone missing after last being seen at a hospital 250 miles away from his Norfolk home.

Merseyside Police are concerned for the welfare of Martin Smith, from Hungate Street, in Aylsham.

The 29-year-old was last seen on Saturday, April 10, at Southport Hospital accident and emergency department at around 7am.

Mr Smith is described as white, wearing a black coat and grey hooded top, black trousers and shoes and carrying a black rucksack.

He is around 5ft 5inches tall, of medium build and has short black wavy hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Mr Smith is asked contact the police on 101 or the charity missing people on 116 000.

