Concerns for missing 29-year-old Norfolk man's welfare
Published: 4:00 PM April 13, 2021
- Credit: Merseyside Police
A 29-year-old man has gone missing after last being seen at a hospital 250 miles away from his Norfolk home.
Merseyside Police are concerned for the welfare of Martin Smith, from Hungate Street, in Aylsham.
The 29-year-old was last seen on Saturday, April 10, at Southport Hospital accident and emergency department at around 7am.
Mr Smith is described as white, wearing a black coat and grey hooded top, black trousers and shoes and carrying a black rucksack.
He is around 5ft 5inches tall, of medium build and has short black wavy hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen Mr Smith is asked contact the police on 101 or the charity missing people on 116 000.
