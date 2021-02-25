Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person

Published: 7:56 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 8:38 PM February 25, 2021

The National Police Air Service aircraft in the sky above Hethersett and Little Melton on February 25, 2021. - Credit: David Powles

There was tea-time drama in south Norfolk tonight as a police plane circled several villages to help find a 'high-risk missing person'.

The National Police Air Service aircraft was seen circling above Bawburgh, Little Melton and Hethersett from around 5pm on Thursday, February 25.

One eyewitness from Hethersett, who wished to remain anonymous, said he saw the aircraft from the A47 while returning from work at around 6pm and said it had been circling over Crusaders Rugby Club on Little Melton Road, Beckhithe, near Hethersett, for around 45 minutes.

He added it had since returned to base, according to the Flightradar24 website.

The eyewitness said he also saw around six police cars, a police dog vehicle, ambulance and ambulance car in the rugby club car park near Little Melton Food Park on Little Melton Road, Little Melton, around 6.30pm.

A representative from the rugby club confirmed emergency service vehicles were parked on the club car park and arrived on February 25 but said the incident was unrelated to the Crusaders.

Norfolk Police confirmed the matter had been resolved.