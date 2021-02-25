News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:56 PM February 25, 2021    Updated: 8:38 PM February 25, 2021
The National Police Air Service aircraft in the sky above Hethersett and Little Melton on February 25, 2021.

The National Police Air Service aircraft in the sky above Hethersett and Little Melton on February 25, 2021. - Credit: David Powles

There was tea-time drama in south Norfolk tonight as a police plane circled several villages to help find a 'high-risk missing person'.

The National Police Air Service aircraft was seen circling above Bawburgh, Little Melton and Hethersett from around 5pm on Thursday, February 25.

One eyewitness from Hethersett, who wished to remain anonymous, said he saw the aircraft from the A47 while returning from work at around 6pm and said it had been circling over Crusaders Rugby Club on Little Melton Road, Beckhithe, near Hethersett, for around 45 minutes.

He added it had since returned to base, according to the Flightradar24 website.

The eyewitness said he also saw around six police cars, a police dog vehicle, ambulance and ambulance car in the rugby club car park near Little Melton Food Park on Little Melton Road, Little Melton, around 6.30pm.

A representative from the rugby club confirmed emergency service vehicles were parked on the club car park and arrived on February 25 but said the incident was unrelated to the Crusaders.

Norfolk Police confirmed the matter had been resolved.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
  2. 2 Road closed after police incident in Norwich
  3. 3 Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13
  1. 4 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
  2. 5 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
  3. 6 A11 closure as lorries with huge loads get stuck at roadworks
  4. 7 Convicted sex offender exposed himself to woman
  5. 8 Police called to woman's body found in village
  6. 9 Man, 38, found safe by police after extensive search operation
  7. 10 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
Norfolk Police

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A £1.6 million scheme to demolish more than 50 concrete beach chalets in Lowestoft is continuing.

East Suffolk Council | Gallery

Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
St Crispins Flyover. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon