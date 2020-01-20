A149 closed after lorry overturns

The A149 is currently closed between Bablingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned. Photo: Chris Bishop

A main road has been closed after a lorry overturned.

The A149 is currently closed between Bablingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned. Photo: Chris Bishop

The truck rolled on the A149 at Bablingley, near Sandringham, close to the spot where Prince Philip rolled his Land Rover in January last year.

The road is currently closed between Knights Hill and Bablingley, with diversions in place.

A side road has been cordoned off by police.

The A149 is currently closed between Bablingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned. Photo: Chris Bishop

Police were called at 12.50pm to reports that the lorry had rolled over and come to rest on a bank. No other vehicles were involved.

Police are currently asking motorists to avoid the area.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said appliances from King's Lynn North and South attended a collision on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way. Crews used small gear to release a casualty before they were taken by an ambulance.

The Duke of Edinburgh was not charged following the incident however he told a mother-of-two, injured in the crash that he was "deeply sorry".

Calls were made to reduce the speed limit on the road following a number of crashes in recent years.

Calls were made to reduce the speed limit on the road following a number of crashes in recent years.