Police investigate sudden death in Norwich

Police are investigating a sudden death at a home in Norwich.

Officers were called to a home on King Street at 10.06am on Saturday, February 29, following reports of a sudden death at the address.

Police said the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

They remained on the scene in order to investigate the circumstances around the death.

The ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were also at the home.