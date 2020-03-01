Search

Advanced search

Police investigate sudden death in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:48 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 01 March 2020

A sudden death at a home on King Street is being investigated by police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A sudden death at a home on King Street is being investigated by police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

Police are investigating a sudden death at a home in Norwich.

Officers were called to a home on King Street at 10.06am on Saturday, February 29, following reports of a sudden death at the address.

Police said the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

They remained on the scene in order to investigate the circumstances around the death.

The ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were also at the home.

Most Read

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

Warning after reports of dogs being poisoned at Mousehold Heath

A poster warning dog owners about a possible poisonous substance on Mousehold Heath in Norwich.

Pensioner grew almost 700 cannabis plants for chronic pain

Breckland Police found more than 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

Buy this house being auctioned – but you need to finish building it

The half-finished house, for sale. Pic: Brown & Co

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip reopens after coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police investigate sudden death in Norwich

A sudden death at a home on King Street is being investigated by police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

Pensioner grew almost 700 cannabis plants for chronic pain

Breckland Police found more than 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Hunt continues following thefts of luxury toilets

A premises on Pinbush Road on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate was broken into and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles were stolen. It included the theft of a Black Groundhog Unit that was later recovered but damaged with no key. Picture: Suffolk Police
Drive 24