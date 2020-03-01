Police investigate sudden death in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 08:48 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 01 March 2020
Archant
Police are investigating a sudden death at a home in Norwich.
Officers were called to a home on King Street at 10.06am on Saturday, February 29, following reports of a sudden death at the address.
Police said the death is being treated as non-suspicious.
They remained on the scene in order to investigate the circumstances around the death.
The ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were also at the home.
Comments have been disabled on this article.