Bus station closed after 'medical incident'
- Credit: Ian Burt
Police sealed off a bus station and town centre shops while emergency services dealt what was described as a medical incident.
Officers were called to the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn at around 7.30am today to reports a person had fallen ill .
Part of the pedestrianised shopping centre outside Sainsbury's was cordoned off, along with part of the bus station, which was closed to services and passengers.
Some buses were diverted to the nearby railway station.
An air and land ambulances were also sent to the scene.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 7:29am this morning to King’s Lynn Bus Station, Vancouver Quarter, to assist the ambulance service with a medical incident. A seal was put in place at the scene while emergency services were in attendance."
The bus station reopened and services returned to normal around 10am.
