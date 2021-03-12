Bus station closed after 'medical incident'

Published: 11:42 AM March 12, 2021

Emergency services at the scene of the incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Police sealed off a bus station and town centre shops while emergency services dealt what was described as a medical incident.

Officers were called to the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn at around 7.30am today to reports a person had fallen ill .

Police vehicles at the us station, which was closed to passengers and services for more than an hour - Credit: Ian Burt

Part of the pedestrianised shopping centre outside Sainsbury's was cordoned off, along with part of the bus station, which was closed to services and passengers.

Some buses were diverted to the nearby railway station.

Police sealed of part of King's Lynn town centre around Sainsbury's - Credit: Ian Burt

All services from King's Lynn Bus Station - Police have closed part of Lynn bus station pedestrian access off while they deal with an incident so services are departing from stand G (34 35 36) and stand H (37 38 39 41 42 48 49) until further notice. — lynxbus (@mylynxbus) March 12, 2021

An air and land ambulances were also sent to the scene.

The Magpas Helicopter landed in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 7:29am this morning to King’s Lynn Bus Station, Vancouver Quarter, to assist the ambulance service with a medical incident. A seal was put in place at the scene while emergency services were in attendance."

Sainsbury's was closed while police investigated the incident in the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

The bus station reopened and services returned to normal around 10am.

⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE⚠️



King's Lynn Bus Station has now re-opened. We will be operating as normal.https://t.co/ealqHmwmNS — FirstExcel (@First_excel) March 12, 2021























