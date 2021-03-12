News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bus station closed after 'medical incident'

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:42 AM March 12, 2021   
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King

Emergency services at the scene of the incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Police sealed off a bus station and town centre shops while emergency services dealt what was described as a medical incident.

Officers were called to the Vancouver Quarter in  King's Lynn at around 7.30am today to reports a person had fallen ill .

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King

Police vehicles at the us station, which was closed to passengers and services for more than an hour - Credit: Ian Burt

Part of the pedestrianised shopping centre outside Sainsbury's was cordoned off, along with part of the bus station, which was closed to services and passengers.

Some buses were diverted to the nearby railway station.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King

Police sealed of part of King's Lynn town centre around Sainsbury's - Credit: Ian Burt

An air and land ambulances were also sent to the scene.

The Magpas Helicopter landed in The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

The Magpas Helicopter landed in The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 7:29am this morning to King’s Lynn Bus Station, Vancouver Quarter, to assist the ambulance service with a medical incident. A seal was put in place at the scene while emergency services were in attendance."

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King

Sainsbury's was closed while police investigated the incident in the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

The bus station reopened and services returned to normal around 10am.

 







