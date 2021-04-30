Police ask public to act as bank holiday rave spotters

Published: 12:58 PM April 30, 2021

People are being urged to act as the eyes and ears of the police and be makeshift rave spotters over the bank holiday weekend.

Ahead of the first bank holiday since the latest set of lockdown measures were eased, the constabulary said it would be on red alert for any large scale events, with restrictions still in place.

And with raves historically being held over previous bank holidays, people are being encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for telltale signs of raves and similar events, with £10,000 fines facing anybody who organises them.

Nathan Clark, superintendent of Norfolk Constabulary, said: "Typically, bank holiday weekends see more people out and about, going to venues and visiting our coastal and beauty spots.

"Early intervention is key to disrupting and preventing these events and experience has shown that information from the public plays a crucial role in this."

Supt Clark is urging anybody who spots any indicators that raves may be planned to step forward with information.

These signs include:

Vans, lorries or large numbers of vehicles gathering near woods, rural car parks or disused warehouses

Fliers or social media posts advertising raves and events

Broken padlocks on access gates

Any other suspicious activity near potential rave sites

Meanwhile, the constabulary is also urging Norwich City fans to stay within the restrictions in their celebration, should the Canaries claim the Championship title at home to Reading on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Norwich City Council confirmed that no formal celebrations would be held if the club does finish the season as champions, with previous promotions marked with civic receptions at City Hall.

However, with supporters of clubs like Rangers and Liverpool meeting in numbers following their title successes, officers are urging City fans not to recreate these scenes.

Under the current restrictions, while meeting outdoors is permitted, gatherings of six people or more are prohibited.

The new regulations, brought in on Monday, April 12, also prevent groups of any number from mixing indoors.

Supt Clark added: "Our journey out of lockdown has been overwhelmingly positive, with people enjoying their new freedoms sensible, as the last two weekends have shown.

"We want people to enjoy themselves but to do so safely, following social distancing guidelines and sticking to the rules."