Police and coastguard called after concerns raised for safety of man

Police and the coastguard were called after concerns were raised for the safety of a man in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

The call came in at around 4.18am on Sunday, March 27, after the male was seen near to the water.

An eye witness reported that emergency services were seen near to the Kessingland sluice.

Officers conducted an extensive search and located the man this morning.

The ambulance service also attended the scene.

The man is said to be now safe and well.







