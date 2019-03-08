Woman arrested after police find drugs and cash at Norwich property

Drugs seized by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. Archant

A woman has been arrested after drugs were recovered from an address in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Norwich Police executed a warrant at an address in the city yesterday (Friday, March 22) and recovered suspected class A drugs together with a quantity of cash and suspected stolen goods.

Officers have publicised the arrest on social media.

Norwich Police tweeted: “A Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 warrant was conducted at an address yesterday by #NNSNT. Suspected class A drugs recovered along with a large quantity of cash and suspected stolen goods. One female arrested #PC820.”