Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Woman arrested after police find drugs and cash at Norwich property

PUBLISHED: 13:19 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 23 March 2019

Drugs seized by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Drugs seized by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Archant

A woman has been arrested after drugs were recovered from an address in Norwich.

Officers from Norwich Police executed a warrant at an address in the city yesterday (Friday, March 22) and recovered suspected class A drugs together with a quantity of cash and suspected stolen goods.

Officers have publicised the arrest on social media.

Norwich Police tweeted: “A Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 warrant was conducted at an address yesterday by #NNSNT. Suspected class A drugs recovered along with a large quantity of cash and suspected stolen goods. One female arrested #PC820.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘There was terrible screaming’: Woman tells of horror brawl that saw teen stabbed in back

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We lost everything’ - couple still suffering after cottage destroyed by pub fire

A fire which started in the Ingham Swan soared through the adjoining Town House cottage and destroyed the property and its contents. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Why this fully stocked Norwich phone shop has been closed since December

A Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke Powell

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Big win for Dereham against play-off chasers Bury

Action from Dereham Town's 3-2 home win over Bury Picture: Alan Palmer Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists