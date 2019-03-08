Woman arrested after police find drugs and cash at Norwich property
PUBLISHED: 13:19 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 23 March 2019
Archant
A woman has been arrested after drugs were recovered from an address in Norwich.
Officers from Norwich Police executed a warrant at an address in the city yesterday (Friday, March 22) and recovered suspected class A drugs together with a quantity of cash and suspected stolen goods.
Officers have publicised the arrest on social media.
Norwich Police tweeted: “A Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 warrant was conducted at an address yesterday by #NNSNT. Suspected class A drugs recovered along with a large quantity of cash and suspected stolen goods. One female arrested #PC820.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.