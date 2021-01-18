News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning of delays ahead of abnormal load escort

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 9:33 AM January 18, 2021   
Police have warned a 80,000kg pontoon will be transported to Lowestoft. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Drivers are being warned they may face delays this morning as an abnormal load is transported through the county.

Drivers are being warned they may face delays this morning as an abnormal load is transported through the county.

On Monday, January 18,  police will be escorting a caravan from Kettering to Mundesley Holiday Village.

The 4m wide, 4.95m high, 23.5m long load, weighing 44,000kg will start its journey at the A14 on the Cambridgeshire border at 10am and then travel east along the A11, A47, A1064, B1152, A149, B1159 and local roads to the holiday village. 

Delays can be expected along the route.

