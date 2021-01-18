Warning of delays ahead of abnormal load escort

Published: 9:33 AM January 18, 2021

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a 44 tonne caravan is transported through Norfolk - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers are being warned they may face delays this morning as an abnormal load is transported through the county.

On Monday, January 18, police will be escorting a caravan from Kettering to Mundesley Holiday Village.

The 4m wide, 4.95m high, 23.5m long load, weighing 44,000kg will start its journey at the A14 on the Cambridgeshire border at 10am and then travel east along the A11, A47, A1064, B1152, A149, B1159 and local roads to the holiday village.

Delays can be expected along the route.