Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin. Archant

A man in his 30s died in a crash which shut the A140 for almost five hours on New Year’s Eve, Norfolk police have confirmed.

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin. The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

The crash happened on the A140 near the junction with Church Lane at Long Stratton at about 4.45pm on Monday, December 31.

A silver Ford Mondeo travelling towards Norwich and a black Saab 95 heading towards Long Stratton were involved in a crash.

The Mondeo driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he died in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The driver of the Saab suffered minor injuries.

The road was shut between Stratton St Michael and the Hempnall Crossroads and did not re-open until just before 9.40pm.

Firefighters from Long Stratton and Norwich’s Carrow station went to the scene. Firefighters used special equipment to release two casualties from their cars.

They said they had been handed into the care of the ambulance service, but Norfolk police have confirmed that one of the victims has died.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance also attended. Anglia One was called out from Norwich at just after 4.50pm. It was seen leaving the scene at just before 6pm.

Police are keen to hear from anybody who saw the crash or the way the cars were being driven before the collision. They have also appealed for anybody who has dashcam footage to get in touch.

The busy stretch of road between Long Stratton and Tasburgh is an accident blackspot, with two injured in a crash on December 19 and three cars involved in a crash in November with drivers escaping with minor injuries.

In October, 17-year-old Shannon Ann Gittings died following a crash on the same stretch of road.

Any witnesses to the New Year’s Eve crash should call St Chris Harris at the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101, quoting incident number 257 of December 31. People can also email harrisc@norfolk.pnn.police.uk