Police close road in both directions after car hit tree

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree near Ashill. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

@BBCNrfkTravel the accident is just before Ashill coming from watton direction. Van there slowing traffic the bend before. Car has hit a tree. — Daniel Denton (@denton_daniel) October 1, 2019

Norfolk Police have closed Watton Road in both directions between Ashill and Swaffham Road after the vehicle collided with a tree on a bend just before Ashill.

You may also want to watch:

BBC Radio Norfolk are reporting the road is now closed after the crash, thought to have taken place just before 7am.

The road has been closed in both directions.

- For more information, check our live traffic map before you travel.