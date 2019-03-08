Police close road in both directions after car hit tree
PUBLISHED: 07:43 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:43 01 October 2019
Archant
A road has been closed after a car hit a tree.
Norfolk Police have closed Watton Road in both directions between Ashill and Swaffham Road after the vehicle collided with a tree on a bend just before Ashill.
You may also want to watch:
BBC Radio Norfolk are reporting the road is now closed after the crash, thought to have taken place just before 7am.
The road has been closed in both directions.
- For more information, check our live traffic map before you travel.