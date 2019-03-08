Search

Advanced search

Police close road in both directions after car hit tree

PUBLISHED: 07:43 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:43 01 October 2019

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree near Ashill. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree near Ashill. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree.

Norfolk Police have closed Watton Road in both directions between Ashill and Swaffham Road after the vehicle collided with a tree on a bend just before Ashill.

You may also want to watch:

BBC Radio Norfolk are reporting the road is now closed after the crash, thought to have taken place just before 7am.

The road has been closed in both directions.

- For more information, check our live traffic map before you travel.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Ex-Norwich City footballer opens up about ‘heinous crime’ after shock book launch cancellation

Former Norwich City player Peter Mendham has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch was cancelled. Photo: Simon Finlay.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

‘A horrible way for a nice guy to lose his life’ - grandfather named as teens arrested suspected of murder after Wisbech death

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans for ‘care village’ in Beccles set for green light from council

A retirement community could be built on the former Ingate Ironworks site in Beccles. Photo: McCarthy and Stone.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists