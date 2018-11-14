Updated
A11 re-opens after lorry crash at Snetterton
14 November, 2018 - 08:44
Archant
Drivers faced major disruption after a jack-knifed lorry meant police had to close the Thetford-bound carriageway of the A11.
The lorry crashed into the central reservation on a stretch of the road between Snetterton and Larling at just after 6.30am on Wednesday, November 14.
Norfolk police tweeted that, as well as closing the south-bound A11 completely, there was also debris on the Norwich-bound carriageway in the same location, so one lane closed there too.
Diesel was spilled, with fire engines also heading to the scene to use granules to soak it up.
The southbound carriageway was briefly shut while they did that work, but it has since re-opened.
However, it has led to major tailbacks.
