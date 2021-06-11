Police and fire crews at house blaze next to hospital

Published: 10:37 AM June 11, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM June 11, 2021

Police and fire crews were called to a house fire in Gorleston-on-Sea on Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Police, fire crews and an ambulance are currently at the scene of a house fire next to a hospital.

Brasenose Avenue in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, was initially closed to traffic on Friday morning after police were called to the scene just before 9.10am.

The fire itself was at a house in Cherwell Way, close to the James Paget University Hospital.

Three police cars, a fire engine and an ambulance could be seen parked at the side of the road.

On officer at the scene confirmed the road has now reopened, but emergency personnel remain on scene.

And they have now been joined by forensic services.

A fire marshal at the scene said the fire was dealt with quickly, and that the investigation has begun into the cause.

Bus operator First said some of its buses were "stuck" at the scene, and took to social media to warn of potential delays on its 8 and X1 services.