Woman, 31, found dead at home on former RAF base
PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 02 August 2020
A woman was found dead in a home at a former RAF base.
Police officers were called to a property on Cromes Place, Badersfield, near Coltishall, at 12.40pm on Saturday.
A Norfolk Police control room inspector said: “Officers were called to the sudden death of a 31-year-old female. There are no suspicious circumstances.”
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were also called and an eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said he saw the emergency vehicles leave the scene around 5.40pm.
Badersfield is where the former RAF Coltishall was based until its closure in November 2006.
