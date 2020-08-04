Teenagers charged with criminal damage following disorder reports

The Loke Road area in King's Lynn has been identified ais a priority task at present for the King's Lynn beat managers. Picture: King's Lynn Police Archant

Two teenagers have been charged with criminal damage after police were called to reports of disorder on a Norfolk road.

2 youths arrested, charged and bail conditions imposed today in relation to disorder issues in the Loke road area. This is a priority tasking at present for the Kings Lynn beat managers. #lpt sgt3266 pic.twitter.com/5BMPLhWnCD — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) August 3, 2020

Officers were called to Loke Road in King’s Lynn on Sunday, August 3, arresting two youths at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy has now been charged with criminal damage to a mobile phone and a 17-year-old boy has been charged with criminal damage to the window of a house.

Both boys have been released on bail to appear before King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 20.

King’s Lynn Police said the Loke Road area is a “priority tasking at present for the King’s Lynn beat managers”.

Officers said the incident was alongside others reported in the last few days in the area.