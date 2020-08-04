Teenagers charged with criminal damage following disorder reports
PUBLISHED: 13:33 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 04 August 2020
Two teenagers have been charged with criminal damage after police were called to reports of disorder on a Norfolk road.
Officers were called to Loke Road in King’s Lynn on Sunday, August 3, arresting two youths at the scene.
A 16-year-old boy has now been charged with criminal damage to a mobile phone and a 17-year-old boy has been charged with criminal damage to the window of a house.
Both boys have been released on bail to appear before King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 20.
King’s Lynn Police said the Loke Road area is a “priority tasking at present for the King’s Lynn beat managers”.
Officers said the incident was alongside others reported in the last few days in the area.
