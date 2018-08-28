Search

Police begin investigation into fatal Eriswell crash

PUBLISHED: 21:16 23 December 2018

The B112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police have begun its investigation into a crash in west Suffolk which left one man dead.

Emergency services were called to the B1112 at Eriswell between Lakenheath and Mildenhall just after 3am yesterday morning after reports of a single-vehicle incident.

Fire crews from Mildenhall, Brandon and Methwold were also called to the scene to free an occupant from the car.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road between the Lords Walk Roundabout at Lakenheath and the Mildenhall turnoff towards Eriswell was closed for most of the morning while initial enquiries were carried out.

Concerns have previously been raised about the road.

Colin Noble, county councillor for Eriswell said that he would ask Suffolk Highways to see if anything could be done to improve its safety.

Writing on Twitter Mr Noble said: “The issue of safety is taken very seriously and the village is within a 30mph speed restriction zone.

“I shall make sure the Suffolk Highways safety team look into circumstances of the tragic accident to see what we can learn to help improve safety.”

Police remain keen for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Suffolk Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD reference 30 of 23 December 2018.

