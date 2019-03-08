Police appeal for help to find missing woman

Police are appealing for help to find missing woman Tracey Jenner, who was last seen at her home in Downham Market. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman from Downham Market who is missing.

Tracey Jenner, 51, who lives in the High Street, Downham Market, was last seen at her home at 8am this morning (Wednesday, April 3).

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of Tracey who is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, with short brown hair.

It is believed she is wearing pyjamas with a floral pattern, a cream top and a peach coloured coat with fur lining.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 165 of 3 April, 2019.