Published: 12:08 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 12:12 PM August 5, 2021

Emergency services at the scene of a crash between a car and motorcycle on Euston Road in Great Yarmouth on August 4. - Credit: Submitted

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to Euston Road near the junction of Wellesley Road at approximately 6.20pm on Wednesday (August 4) following reports of a collision involving a blue Renault Twingo and a white and orange KTM motorcycle.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Twingo were also taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle immediately prior.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jon Turner-Evans via email: jonathan.turner-evans@norfolk.police.uk or via 101 quoting incident NC-04082021-347.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.