Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash
- Credit: Submitted
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Great Yarmouth.
Officers were called to Euston Road near the junction of Wellesley Road at approximately 6.20pm on Wednesday (August 4) following reports of a collision involving a blue Renault Twingo and a white and orange KTM motorcycle.
Emergency services attended the scene and the man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Twingo were also taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle immediately prior.
Anyone with information should contact PC Jon Turner-Evans via email: jonathan.turner-evans@norfolk.police.uk or via 101 quoting incident NC-04082021-347.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 3 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
- 4 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
- 5 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
- 6 Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident
- 7 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
- 8 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
- 9 Eleven people taken to hospital after Banham Poultry chemical spill
- 10 Full-back signs for Burnley after Canaries release