Public asked to help find missing man as police grow ‘extremely concerned’

30 January, 2019 - 07:11
Missing man Martin Porter. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk Constabulary

Police are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of a missing man and urged the public to help find him.

Martin Porter was last seen leaving Lyngate Avenue in Lowestoft on foot at about 6.30pm on Monday (January 28).

Suffolk police say it is unknown in which direction he left. They say they are extremely concerned about his welfare.

Mr Porter is described as white, 5ft 9ins and is of medium to large build, with a shaven head.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat, with a hood and tracksuit bottoms.

Police said he walks with a limp and is described as having a high pitched voice.

Anyone who has seen him should call Suffolk police on 101.

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Pub closes less than a year after opening

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

