Public asked to help find missing man as police grow ‘extremely concerned’

Missing man Martin Porter. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary Suffolk Constabulary

Police are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of a missing man and urged the public to help find him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Porter was last seen leaving Lyngate Avenue in Lowestoft on foot at about 6.30pm on Monday (January 28).

Suffolk police say it is unknown in which direction he left. They say they are extremely concerned about his welfare.

Mr Porter is described as white, 5ft 9ins and is of medium to large build, with a shaven head.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat, with a hood and tracksuit bottoms.

Police said he walks with a limp and is described as having a high pitched voice.

Anyone who has seen him should call Suffolk police on 101.