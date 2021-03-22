Who keeps stealing whisky from a city supermarket?

Published: 3:18 PM March 22, 2021

CCTV images of a man police wish to speak to in connection with alcohol thefts from Morrison's - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are looking to trace a man suspected of stealing bottles of alcohol from the same supermarket branch on three separate occasions.

Officers are investigating a trio of near-identical thefts from Morrison's on Albion Way, Riverside, Norwich in which a man has stuffed bottles of alcohol into a rucksack before smuggling them out of the store.

The first such instance happened on Sunday, January 24, when a man visited the store between 8pm and 8.11pm and made up with £99 worth of booze from the Carrow Road-adjacent supermarket.

CCTV images of a man police wish to speak to in connection with alcohol thefts from Morrison's in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Police

A few weeks later, on Wednesday, February 17, a man stuffed two bottles of whisky, worth £64 in total, into a satchel before sneaking out of the store without attempting to pay. This theft happened between 3.30pm and 3.34pm.

And the most recent incident happened just yesterday and saw history repeat itself, with an unidentified man again placing two bottles of whisky in a rucksack before making off.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the thefts - and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Anybody with information about any of the thefts, or who recognises the man, should contact PC Scott Ellis at Norfolk Police on 101.