Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

PUBLISHED: 21:56 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:03 12 May 2019

Maxine Peachey has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Police have issued an appeal to track down a missing woman in Great Yarmouth.

Maxine Peachey, aged 53, was last seen in the Stafford Road area of the town at 10.45am on Sunday, May 12.

She is described as white, 5ft 5 tall, of medium build with dark brown, shoulder length hair. She may be wearing glasses.

She is believed to be wearing blue skinny jeans, a burgundy t-shirt and a pair of distinctive navy blue and green tartan high-top trousers with white toe caps, and is thought to be carrying a green daisy-print rucksack with brown straps.

Maxine may be using crutches to walk and have a black knee brace on her left leg.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Maxine or knows of her current whereabouts, and said they are growing "increasingly concerned" over her welfare.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 289 of 12 May 2019.

