News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 23-year-old man

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:41 PM June 25, 2021   
Mark Jackson was last seen on Saturday, June 19 in Lowestoft, and he was reported missing to police the following day.

Mark Jackson was last seen on Saturday, June 19 in Lowestoft, and he was reported missing to police the following day. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old man who has not been since since last weekend.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to trace Mark Jackson, from Lowestoft, who was last seen on Saturday, June 19 in the town.

Mr Jackson was reported missing to police on June 20.

He is described as white, around 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair and brown eyes. 

Mr Jackson was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoody with an Xbox logo, dark trousers or joggers, red socks and black trainers. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Officers believe he may have travelled by train or bus to Canary Wharf in London.

Mark Jackson was last seen on Saturday, June 19 in Lowestoft, and he was reported missing to police the following day.

Mark Jackson was last seen on Saturday, June 19 in Lowestoft, and he was reported missing to police the following day. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police say his hair is now longer than it is in the picture which has been released of him.

Most Read

  1. 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
  2. 2 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker
  3. 3 Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner
  1. 4 Revealed: Norfolk's hotspots for Japanese Knotweed in 2021
  2. 5 Tractors and harvesters sold as farming family retires after 100 years
  3. 6 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
  4. 7 Person suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in King's Lynn
  5. 8 Air ambulance called to person's aid in Dereham
  6. 9 New Lidl stores to open in Norfolk and Waveney in £1.3bn expansion
  7. 10 Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout

Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Jackson, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police 101.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Claire and Leon Anderson

'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The car park opposite Bawdeswell Garden Centre where a group of Travellers stayed overnight. 

Travellers camped at garden centre car park

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Tyrone Castles will appear in court charged with multiple historic sex offences on children aged under 16.

Norfolk Live

Ex-head charged with sex attacks on boys at Norfolk school

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information

Norfolk Live | Updated

Part of A47 closed after concerns for woman’s welfare

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus