Police concerned for welfare of missing 23-year-old man

Published: 4:41 PM June 25, 2021

Mark Jackson was last seen on Saturday, June 19 in Lowestoft, and he was reported missing to police the following day. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old man who has not been since since last weekend.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to trace Mark Jackson, from Lowestoft, who was last seen on Saturday, June 19 in the town.

Mr Jackson was reported missing to police on June 20.

He is described as white, around 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Mr Jackson was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoody with an Xbox logo, dark trousers or joggers, red socks and black trainers. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Officers believe he may have travelled by train or bus to Canary Wharf in London.

Police say his hair is now longer than it is in the picture which has been released of him.

Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Jackson, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police 101.