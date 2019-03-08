Police appeal to trace car following concerns for man
PUBLISHED: 18:03 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 01 June 2019
Archant
Police concerned for the welfare of a man are appealing for help to trace a black Vauxhall Astra.
The man, aged in his 40s, is believed to have travelled from Norwich to the north Norfolk area today (Saturday June 1).
The five-door Astra has the registration number EX05HZT.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle or knows where it is.
- Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 138 of today (1-6-19).
Comments have been disabled on this article.