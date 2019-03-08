Police appeal to trace car following concerns for man

Picture: Denise Bradley

Police concerned for the welfare of a man are appealing for help to trace a black Vauxhall Astra.

The man, aged in his 40s, is believed to have travelled from Norwich to the north Norfolk area today (Saturday June 1).

The five-door Astra has the registration number EX05HZT.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle or knows where it is.

- Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 138 of today (1-6-19).