Appeal to find missing man with links to Norfolk

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:41 PM July 23, 2021   
Hertfordshire Police issued an appeal to help find Douglas, 33, from St Albans, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man who has links to Norfolk.

Norfolk Constabulary retweeted an appeal from Hertfordshire Police, which calls for help to find a 33-year-old man from St Albans named Douglas.

Douglas was reported missing on Tuesday, July 20 and is believed to have links to Norfolk.

He is described as 5ft 9ins, medium build, with blue eyes, short dark hair and stubble. He is said to wear a cap often.

Anyone with information or has seen him should call 101 or call 999 if with him.

