Motorcyclist still in hospital as police appeal for witnesses to crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts Archant

A motorcyclist remains in hospital after a crash which left him with serious injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on Wroxham Road, near the junction with Merlin Road, at about 3.45pm on Friday.

The motorcyclist was riding a Yamaha which was involved in a crash with an MG3.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Part of the road was closed following the crash. It reopened a little after 7.30pm.

Norfolk police want to hear from anyone who saw the crash or the manner of driving beforehand.

They are also keen to anyone who has dash cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call PC Josef Konieczny at Acle roads policing on 101.