Emergency services called to early morning car fires
Published: 6:52 AM July 9, 2021
Police and the fire service were called to car fires this morning.
King's Lynn Police tweeted that they attended the scene of two car fires on Silver Green in Fairstead in King's Lynn on Friday morning.
The fire service were also called to the incident, which saw the fire spread from a car to a fence.
Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main and hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them quoting incident number 16-09.07.21
