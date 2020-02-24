LISTEN: Premier League clubs wanted Stuart Webber, says TV presenter Jake Humphrey

Jake Humphrey has plenty to smile about after his TV firm got a cash boost. Pic: Archant

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber has been a target for other Premier League clubs, television presenter Jake Humphrey claims in a wide-ranging podcast interview with this newspaper.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The lifelong Norwich City fan and BT Sports anchor praised the club for the way it is being run in a 45-minute chat with editor David Powles for the EDP's Big Interview podcast.

He said: "The club has now become so much more than just the results on the football pitch and Premier League survival. I firmly believe, from spending time at Colney and spending time with Stuart Webber and Ben Kensell (chief operating officer), that on and off the football field everything is moving in the right direction and we are going to be lucky enough to have a sustainable football club for years to come.

Listen: Podcast with Norfolk comedian Karl Minns

You may also want to watch:

"While we have local Norwich City fans owning our football club (Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones), which is so rare and so infrequent these days, we should cotton onto that, grab hold of it and be so proud that we genuinely support a community football club.

"We won't always be a yo-yo club and I think we will become an established Premier League club, but we will do it in the right way."

He singled out Mr Webber for special praise, adding: "Premier League clubs have been sniffing around him. They've picked up the phone, they've had a word and wanted to take him, but Norwich have done really well to hold onto him. I would say the three-year deal that he's signed is probably how long we should expect him to be here for.

"He's ambitious, he's brilliant and I know he wants to broaden his horizons and work abroad. But I actually think Stuart sees it as his job to look after the long-term health of the football club. I think it would be pretty depressing for him to do all this work, not think about his succession plan and then all of his hard work went to waste. I think, I don't know this, but if you went to that club now they would tell you who, at this moment in time, their next sporting director would be and who the next manager would be."

Listen: Podcast with Norfolk Police chief Simon Bailey

To listen to the podcast in full visit https://www.podfollow.com/bigedp