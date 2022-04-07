News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Bus hijacking and UEA punk scene feature in author's debut novel for adults

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:00 PM April 7, 2022
Phil Johnson

Author Phil Johnson. - Credit: Stewart Alexander

The punk scene at the University of East Anglia and a bus hijacking in Dereham feature in a Norfolk author's debut novel for adults.

Phil Johnson, a former BBC Look East and ITV Anglia reporter, has already enjoyed success with his The Little Blue Boat children's books, set on the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads.

But having signed a two-book deal with London-based Burning Chair Publishing, Mr Johnson, 67, from Neatishead, has launched his debut thriller for adults.

Published under the name PN Johnson, his novel, entitled 'Killer In The Crowd' tells the story of a schoolteacher trying to solve the mystery of what happened to her missing mother, set against the backdrop of the 1980s music scene.

Killer In The Crowd by PN Johnson

Killer In The Crowd by PN Johnson. - Credit: Phil Johnson

The book, which has earned praise from Steve Harley, of the band Cockney Rebel, is available as a paperback or as an e-book.

Mr Johnson's next book 'Run To The Blue' is due out in the summer.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

John Travolta at Erpingham House, Norwich

'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Hollywood superstar John Travolta was spotted in Morrisons in Fakenham. 

Norfolk Live News

From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Warren in Cromer, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Investigation launched after man and woman in 80s found dead

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Former UEA student Alex Springall who has been jailed after he was caught selling class A drugs on campus. 

UEA medical student sold drugs to help get through his studies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon