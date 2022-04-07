Bus hijacking and UEA punk scene feature in author's debut novel for adults

The punk scene at the University of East Anglia and a bus hijacking in Dereham feature in a Norfolk author's debut novel for adults.

Phil Johnson, a former BBC Look East and ITV Anglia reporter, has already enjoyed success with his The Little Blue Boat children's books, set on the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads.

But having signed a two-book deal with London-based Burning Chair Publishing, Mr Johnson, 67, from Neatishead, has launched his debut thriller for adults.

Published under the name PN Johnson, his novel, entitled 'Killer In The Crowd' tells the story of a schoolteacher trying to solve the mystery of what happened to her missing mother, set against the backdrop of the 1980s music scene.

Killer In The Crowd by PN Johnson. - Credit: Phil Johnson

The book, which has earned praise from Steve Harley, of the band Cockney Rebel, is available as a paperback or as an e-book.

Mr Johnson's next book 'Run To The Blue' is due out in the summer.