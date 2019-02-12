Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Iconic ride set to return to Pleasurewood Hills ‘with a twist’

PUBLISHED: 12:45 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 20 February 2019

The Rattlesnake rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 2006.

The Rattlesnake rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 2006.

A classic ride is set to return to a popular attraction for the summer season.

Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park has confirmed that “The Rattlesnake is back” for the 2019 season.

A post on the Pleasurewood Hills Twitter page said: “The Rattlesnake is back... but there’s a twist :) #pleasurewoodhills #thefunstartshere”.

Last week the theme park said: “Pleasurewood Hills can confirm it will soon be seeing the arrival of a new attraction.

“One of the classic rides from days gone by will be seeing a reincarnation for the 2019 season.”

Sid the snake from Pleasurewood Hills' iconic Rattlesnake rollercoaster after it was won in an auction by Great Yarmouth company E.E Grant and Son Ltd. Picture: Dan HantonSid the snake from Pleasurewood Hills' iconic Rattlesnake rollercoaster after it was won in an auction by Great Yarmouth company E.E Grant and Son Ltd. Picture: Dan Hanton

The ride was first introduced to the park in 1986 when it was named the Ladybird Coaster.

In 1990 the ride was remodelled and renamed as The Rattlesnake.

But in January 2017 there was sadness when it was announced that the “iconic Rattlesnake had sadly come to the end of its life” as it went into retirement after more than 30 years of entertaining thrillseekers at the theme park.

The rollercoaster was decommissioned and the giant fibreglass model of the huge reptile, named Sid, raised £2,646 as it was auctioned off for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice (EACH).

It became the face of a Great Yarmouth MoT test centre, after EE Green and Son bought the 6ft reptile.

Related articles

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘To see the market die on its feet would be a tragedy’ - bid to cut market fees is blocked

A bid to block a charges hike for two day market traders was blocked at full council this week Picture: Nick Butcher

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists