Iconic ride set to return to Pleasurewood Hills ‘with a twist’

The Rattlesnake rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 2006.

A classic ride is set to return to a popular attraction for the summer season.

Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park has confirmed that “The Rattlesnake is back” for the 2019 season.

A post on the Pleasurewood Hills Twitter page said: “The Rattlesnake is back... but there’s a twist :) #pleasurewoodhills #thefunstartshere”.

Last week the theme park said: “Pleasurewood Hills can confirm it will soon be seeing the arrival of a new attraction.

“One of the classic rides from days gone by will be seeing a reincarnation for the 2019 season.”

Sid the snake from Pleasurewood Hills' iconic Rattlesnake rollercoaster after it was won in an auction by Great Yarmouth company E.E Grant and Son Ltd. Picture: Dan Hanton Sid the snake from Pleasurewood Hills' iconic Rattlesnake rollercoaster after it was won in an auction by Great Yarmouth company E.E Grant and Son Ltd. Picture: Dan Hanton

The ride was first introduced to the park in 1986 when it was named the Ladybird Coaster.

In 1990 the ride was remodelled and renamed as The Rattlesnake.

But in January 2017 there was sadness when it was announced that the “iconic Rattlesnake had sadly come to the end of its life” as it went into retirement after more than 30 years of entertaining thrillseekers at the theme park.

The rollercoaster was decommissioned and the giant fibreglass model of the huge reptile, named Sid, raised £2,646 as it was auctioned off for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice (EACH).

It became the face of a Great Yarmouth MoT test centre, after EE Green and Son bought the 6ft reptile.