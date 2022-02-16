Couple's Platinum Jubilee tribute to the Queen
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A couple have adorned their home with a Platinum Jubilee tribute to the Queen.
Retired farmer Pat Richardson and his wife Lesley have decorated the front wall of their bungalow in Hunstanton with a crown, carved swans and Union Flag to celebrate the monarch's seven decades on the throne.
Trailing flowers in red, white and blue will complete the display in time for the jubilee celebrations in June.
Mr Richardson, 72, and his 71-year-old wife took around three days to complete the carving.
The years spanning the Queen's 70-year reign are fashioned from plywood swans.
"We wanted to do something for the Queen that was a bit of fun," said Mr Richardson, who farmed near Downham Market before moving to Hunstanton 15 years ago.
The display sits on the junction of Sandringham Road with the main A149 coast road, as you enter the resort.
Most Read
- 1 Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move
- 2 Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk
- 3 Daughter's plea for help after dad accused of murdering her mother
- 4 Norfolk County Council gains first win in legal battle with tech giant Apple
- 5 Dramatic meeting sees mayor and seven councillors resign from council
- 6 Staffing crisis sees single carer left to mind 49 residents alone
- 7 Preparations under way as storms set to batter region
- 8 School football coach pleads guilty to child sex offences
- 9 New road could be driven through Norfolk grandmother's garden
- 10 Norfolk campsite named the most popular for campervans in the UK
"We've had hundreds of comments on Facebook," said Mr Richardson. "We had a chap stop this morning and say he loved it, he thought it was brilliant, fantastic."
Mrs Richardson said: "We've been to see the Queen at Sandringham nearly every year when she comes.
"But with the lockdown we had to have something to do."
Lockdown has brought a temporary halt to an event in which Mr Richardson has become well-known in his adopted town - the Hunstanton Soapbox Derby.
He has been a runaway winner of the veteran's race for a number of years, speeding through the crowds in his home-made go-karts.
"I suppose my days of doing that are over now," he said - adding he had recycled the aluminium body of one of his winning carts to make the crown.
The couple have also become well-known for their floral displays, which delight visitors along their wall each summer.
"People do comment on our flowers every year," said Mr Richardson, who has ordered surfinias to complete this year's Royal display.